Over 1 lakh vehicles register for the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme

Over one lakh vehicles have registered under the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme, a senior transport official said.

According to the official, 21 organisations, including Smartshift Logistic Solutions Private Ltd., ANI Technologies Private Ltd., Zomato Ltd., Blink Commerce Private Ltd., MoEVing Urban Technologies Private Ltd., Roppen Transportation Services Pvt. Ltd., and LMEV Logistics Private Ltd., and Uber India have applied for the licence as aggregators and delivery service providers.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the sheer number of organisations that have signed up for the scheme is a testament to the government’s faith in the transition to electric vehicles.

“By ensuring the transition to electric vehicles, we are taking a significant step towards reducing pollution and improving the quality of life for Delhi’s residents. This initiative will not only promote green mobility but also set high standards for service quality and public safety in the transport sector,” said Mr. Gahlot.

The scheme applies to aggregators, delivery service providers, and e-commerce entities operating within the National Capital Territory of Delhi with 25 or more motor vehicles — 2, 3 or 4 wheelers — in their fleet, who use a digital intermediary such as an app or web portal to connect with consumers for their services.

