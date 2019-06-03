Over 1 lakh students register on DU portal

Over 1.63 lakh aspirants have registered for undergraduate courses on the Delhi University’s (DU) admission portal so far. Registration for PG courses is set to start on Monday.

Out of the 1.63 lakh applicants for the 63,000 seats at DU colleges, 78,066 have made their payments. The break-up of students applying under different categories is as follows: 50,057 unreserved or general category students, 13,028 students from Other Backward Classes, 11,269 Scheduled Castes students, 2,361 Scheduled Tribes students and 1,357 students from Economically Weaker Sections.

Till June 14

The registration portal will remain open till June 14 and the first cut-off list is expected on June 20.