Over 1 lakh register at DU

New Delhi

25 June 2020 00:34 IST

The number of registrations for Delhi University’s undergraduate programmes stood at 1.38 lakh on Wednesday.Of these, 31,811 applicants have applied under unreserved category, 5,703 under OBC category, 4,899 under SC, 847 under ST and 713 under EWS. Apart from this, 46,132 people have also applied for postgraduate programmes, while 5,932 have applied for M.Phil and Ph.D programmes at the university.

Advertising

Advertising