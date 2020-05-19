Delhi

Over 1 lakh notices for traffic violations

The Traffic Police has issued 1,00,436 notices through SMS and another 80 notices through speedpost for traffic violations captured on camera, starting from the first day of the lockdown on March 25 till the last day of lockdown 3.0 on May 17. Police said that 7,998 notices were sent for improper parking, which were also caught on camera.

They said that the priority is to decongest roads and make space for safe driving space, besides striving to protect the health of its personnel and to ensure public safety for which they have opted for electronic enforcement over physical enforcement. They are now focusing on contactless traffic enforcement drive with maximum use of camera-based violation detections. done through “Violation on Camera App”.

Police said that they have distributed the immunity booster kit and have encouraged practice of yoga among traffic staff to keep them in good health. “We have also organised counselling session for traffic staff through webinars,” police said in a statement.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 12:40:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/over-1-lakh-notices-for-traffic-violations/article31627190.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY