Over 1 lakh notices for traffic violations

The Traffic Police has issued 1,00,436 notices through SMS and another 80 notices through speedpost for traffic violations captured on camera, starting from the first day of the lockdown on March 25 till the last day of lockdown 3.0 on May 17. Police said that 7,998 notices were sent for improper parking, which were also caught on camera.

They said that the priority is to decongest roads and make space for safe driving space, besides striving to protect the health of its personnel and to ensure public safety for which they have opted for electronic enforcement over physical enforcement. They are now focusing on contactless traffic enforcement drive with maximum use of camera-based violation detections. done through “Violation on Camera App”.

Police said that they have distributed the immunity booster kit and have encouraged practice of yoga among traffic staff to keep them in good health. “We have also organised counselling session for traffic staff through webinars,” police said in a statement.