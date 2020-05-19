Over 1 lakh notices for traffic violations

The Traffic Police has issued 1,00,436 notices through SMS and another 80 notices through speedpost for traffic violations captured on camera, starting from the first day of the lockdown on March 25 till the last day of lockdown 3.0 on May 17. Police said that 7,998 notices were sent for improper parking, which were also caught on camera.
They said that the priority is to decongest roads and make space for safe driving space, besides striving to protect the health of its personnel and to ensure public safety for which they have opted for electronic enforcement over physical enforcement. They are now focusing on contactless traffic enforcement drive with maximum use of camera-based violation detections. done through “Violation on Camera App”.
Police said that they have distributed the immunity booster kit and have encouraged practice of yoga among traffic staff to keep them in good health. “We have also organised counselling session for traffic staff through webinars,” police said in a statement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism