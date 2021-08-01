Over 1 crore doses of vaccine administered in city: Kejriwal

New Delhi

01 August 2021 00:44 IST

‘Delhi has capacity to give three lakh doses daily but is facing shortage issues’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that over 1 crore doses of COVID vaccines had been administered in the Capital. He said 74 lakh people, almost 50% of the 18+ population of the city, had been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Similarly, 26 lakh people had received both their doses since the start of the vaccination drive, he added. Mr. Kejriwal also stressed the fact that Delhi had the capacity to administer 3 lakh doses a day but was unable to do so because of a lack of vaccine stock.

“Delhi’s vaccination programme has achieved an important milestone. Today, we have reached the 1 crore mark. Among this, a total of about 74 lakh people have been vaccinated, of which 26 lakh people have received both doses. Roughly, 2 crore people live in Delhi, of which 1.5 crores are 18+ and thus eligible for getting the vaccine. So, about 50% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine,” he told at a digital briefing.

Advertising

Advertising

He thanked the doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and all officials involved in Delhi’s vaccination drive for their putting in their best throughout day and night. On the other hand, the people of Delhi were “very enthusiastic” about getting vaccinated, he added. “I am extremely thankful towards them for the dedication they have shown for this cause,” he said.

“We are unable to scale up the programme due to a lack of vaccines. At present, we administer 50,000 to 70,000 each day. If we can get sufficient stocks, we possess the infrastructure to administer 3 lakh doses daily. We are in touch with the Central government and hope to soon start receiving adequate stocks,” he added.

Challenges ahead

While the government was vaccinating as many people as it could depending on the availability of doses there were two challenges ahead: to vaccinate those who have not received a single dose and secondly, to vaccinate those who have received only one shot, he stated.