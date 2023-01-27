ADVERTISEMENT

Outsiders tried to screen BBC documentary in DU, cops called to maintain law and order: Registrar

January 27, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said 24 students were detained and the situation is now back to normal.

PTI

Police personnel detain students for planning to screen the BBC documentary film ‘India: The Modi Question’, at Delhi University Arts Faculty, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Police were called to the Delhi University campus to maintain law and order after "outsiders" tried to screen a controversial BBC documentary at the Arts Faculty on Friday, Registrar Vikas Gupta said after several students were detained.

Police were seen dragging students away as they had gathered outside the Arts Faculty building to protest against not being allowed to screen the documentary on the 2002 Gujarat Riots.

"We got to know that some students were trying to screen the documentary, so our proctor informed the police. There were many outsiders among those who tried to screen the film," Mr. Gupta told PTI.

"Police came to maintain the law-and-order situation in the area," Mr. Gupta added.

