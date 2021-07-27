Outlet to sell products by Tihar inmates

The North East Delhi district on Monday became the first revenue district here to open an outlet for products manufactured by Tihar jail inmates.

The Tihar jail’s outlet will help citizens and local residents who visit the district office with services ranging from preparation of Aadhaar cards to other certificates.

“The opening of the outlet will help in rehabilitation of inmates involved in the manufacture of biscuits, samosas, mustard oil etc. which will be sold at the TJ’s outlet at the district office,” the government said.

“There are several other products which are being manufactured at Tihar jail like fabric, blankets, spices. The paintings being made by inmates will also be available through this TJ’s outlet,” it also stated.

According to the government, the outlet would also help inmates sustain and support their families financially back home.