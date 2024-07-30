GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Outer Manipur MP Alfred Arthur tears into government over Budget, asks why CM Biren Singh is not being replaced

Parliamentarian Alfred Arthur hits out at the Centre over its Union Budget and asked how the PM can be expected to maintain peace all across India

Published - July 30, 2024 11:38 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau, ,
Congress MP Alfred Arthur takes oath as a Member of the 18th Lok Sabha at the Parliament in New Delhi on June 25.

Congress MP Alfred Arthur takes oath as a Member of the 18th Lok Sabha at the Parliament in New Delhi on June 25. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress’ Outer Manipur MP Alfred Arthur on July 30 slammed the Union government over the “anti-people” Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week, saying that she failed to understand the situation in Manipur where the continuing ethnic conflict and consecutive floods had led to low per capita income and high inflation.

In an emotionally-charged speech, the MP urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to visit the State and questioned why Chief Minister N. Biren Singh had not yet been removed from his post. The Congress member further asked the Prime Minister how he expected to maintain peace all over the country “if you cannot bring peace in a small State”.

Biren meets PM Modi to discuss Manipur situation

Speaking during the debate in Lok Sabha on the Union Budget for 2024-25, Mr. Arthur said: “I have gone through the Budget Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has placed before the House. I think she fails to understand that at this juncture, Manipur is the lowest per-capita-income-bearing State and has the highest inflation. How do you expect a State that is lowest in income and paying highest prices to survive?”

“And the Finance Minister grins from ear to ear and places a Budget that is anti-people... We deserve an equal Budget, it is my right. My electorate has not sent me to listen to the bhashans (speeches) or about the fictitious figures that have been brought before this august House,” he said.

Manipur CM Biren Singh to meet PM Modi for first time after ethnic violence

Imploring the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to visit the ethnic conflict-ridden State and to “course correct”, Mr. Arthur asked for justice for the people of his State.

“I want to ask my Prime Minister, he has a 56-inch chest, is a strong Prime Minister... Our own citizens are not even getting food, they have been in refugee camps. Ask your Chief Minister, who throughout the day talks only about violence. What is this? Is this my country?... We are all Indian citizens. Why do you not want to come to Manipur? We have heard your ‘Mann ki Baat’ for 10 years. Can you not hear the cries of the women and children who cannot go back to their homes?” he asked.

Pressing onto the way the conflict in Manipur has been handled by Mr. Singh and the accusations of complicity from the Kuki-Zo community, the Congress MP added: “One community is saying one person has originated this conflict. You have 49 more members other than the Chief Minister. The Prime Minister could have replaced him. Is it so difficult to replace one man to bring peace? If you cannot bring peace in a small State, how will you maintain peace in such a large country?”

