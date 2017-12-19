Outcome Budget review ends

A plan to set up clinics for students inside Delhi government schools as well as orders for independent studies to look into the implementation of foot overbridge (FOBs) projects, skill training programmes and services at ration shops were what came out of the second quarter review of the Outcome Budget.

The Aam Aadmi Party government’s goal-oriented Outcome Budget was reviewed by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia, Ministers concerned and departments starting from November 28.

Cabinet note

The review ended on Monday, with the Health Department’s work being reviewed by Mr. Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

According to sources present during the review, a decision was taken to start the process of setting up health clinics in about 350 schools. A Cabinet note will be prepared for the project soon, said an official.

Shortage of doctors

The decision arose from the discussion during the review of the School Health Scheme, under which doctors are supposed to visit each school once a year to conduct basic health check-ups of students.

Health Department officials, however, said due to shortage of doctors for the scheme, about 400 schools of 1,100 are visited every year. As a result, each student is visited once in three years. The official said by setting up about 350 clinics, with each clinic linked to three schools, annual check-ups will be made possible.

With 1,938 indicators spread over 35 departments, the Outcome Budget for 2017-2018 was the first such document of the AAP government. During the review, the Planning Department was asked to carry out independent surveys to assess the implementation of various schemes.

The official said that utilisation of FOBs would be studied. Ration shops and effectiveness of skill training programmes will also be studied. These studies will be conducted within the next three months, said the official.