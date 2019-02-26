Outcome budget lacks transparency, says BJP

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Vijender Gupta on Monday alleged that the outcome budget presented by the Delhi government was “driven by narrow political considerations”.

Mr. Gupta alleged that there was “no impartial and independent assessment” conducted by an outside agency in relation to the exercise which, he argued, “lacked trust, honesty and transparency”.

“In the outcome budget related to the government, he [Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia] praised his own government out of half-cooked information provided by his own officers. In the outcome budget of the L-G, he devalued and insulted the constitutional head of his own government out of political ill-will,” Mr. Gupta argued. Facts, figures and the description of achievements and obstacles, the leader alleged, “were coloured by his political narrow mindedness”.

“The government selected its own output and outcome indicators. The Deputy CM overlooked the fact that a number of departments failed to spend even 20% of the budget during the nine months of allocations,” Mr. Gupta said.

He said that while the energy sector spent 0.82%, tourism spent 0.7%, Food and civil supplies 13.89% and housing 10.22%. “It shows the ‘efficiency’ of the government which it sought to hide,” Mr. Gupta added.