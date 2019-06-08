Outcome Budget biggest achievement, says Sisodia

The biggest achievement of the Delhi government in the field of governance was the “successful” implementation of the Outcome Budget for several years in a row, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday.

“I consider Outcome Budget as the biggest achievement of our government in past 4.5 years in the field of governance,” he said at a national conference on outcome budgeting organised by Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi. He also released the Outcome Budget of the government for 2019-20. The budget, introduced in 2017-18, had helped in removing bottlenecks to improve the delivery of services and goods to people, he added. The exercise tracks the performance of 567 schemes and programmes of the government through nearly 2,000 quantifiable indicators.

Mr. Sisodia said the Outcome Budget was the force behind big-ticket reforms by the government in power and water supply, education and health services and the doorstep delivery services.