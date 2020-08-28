Out on bail, riot accused try to start life anew

Families claim youths were called by police for questioning but arrested instead

It’s been a month since Junaid Khan* — who was arrested for his alleged role in the communal riots that broke out here in February — was released on bail.

According to him, his future looks dark as he wanted to join the police force but won’t be able to do so at the moment due to his criminal record.

The 22-year-old Delhi University graduate from Mustafabad was arrested on April 19.

His father, Ameen*, told The Hindu that Junaid had lodged a complaint with the police about being attacked inside Farooqia Masjid in Brijpuri on February 25 and was called to the police station on the pretext of identifying the accused in the case but was arrested instead.

On July 26, he returned home after being released on bail. He said his life has been impacted in ways he had never imagined.

“I have just completed my graduation. I wanted to take examinations for government jobs. I wanted to join Delhi Police and had also done my research for the same. But my lawyer told me that I can’t proceed with it till I have this criminal record,” he said.

Remains undeterred

However, his resolve to join the force is undeterred despite his experience. “I still want to join the police force. I will work hard once the case is resolved as I don’t want something like this to happen to anyone else,” he said.

Junaid draws inspiration from his brother, who works as an engineer with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. “My brother always pushed me to study so that I can land up with a government job,” he said.

He said the time spent in jail was difficult as he had never stayed without his family. “I didn’t even have a change of clothes. I washed my clothes daily. I used to do the cleaning also. The inmates used to abuse a lot. The food too was terrible,” he said.

Back to work

Another youth, 22-year-old Amaan* from Old Mustafabad, who was arrested on charges of rioting and mischief by fire, is also out on bail. He said he has now finally gathered the courage to return to work.

Amaan repairs refrigerators for a living. His father Imtiaz* said: “For a month, we did not let him go out because we were scared. About 10-15 days ago, he started working again.” Mr. Imtiaz, a tailor in north Delhi, also said: “Doodh ka jala paani bhi phook phook ke peeta hai [Once bitten, twice shy].”

Mr. Imtiaz said, his son was at work in a shop in Dilshad Garden on February 24 and he called him back as riots had broken out in the city. However, in April, the police allegedly called him for questioning, promising his father that he would be released in 10 minutes. However, he was arrested.

Mr. Imtiaz said he did not ask Amaan about his time in jail.

“He is moving on. He only told me that he was eating the kind of food that he never ate at home and that was enough for us to know what he could have gone through,” he said.

However, Amaan’s family said his friends and neighbours are treating him well. “We were really worried when he wasn’t home. We didn’t like to eat or sleep. His mother would spend innumerable sleepless nights. We knew that he did not do anything wrong and have faith in the judiciary,” the father said.

(*All names have been changed on request)