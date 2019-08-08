Out on bail, criminal held again with illegal pistol

A 25-year-old man, who was released on bail three months ago, was arrested from Dwarka’s Najafgarh on Tuesday for allegedly carrying an illegal pistol, the police said.
A senior police officer said that the accused has been identified as Keshav Lamba, a resident of Shahbad Mohmmadpur.
“On the early hours of Tuesday, a police team was patrolling in Najafgarh when they noticed Lamba. The accused tried to run away on seeing the patrolling team. He was caught and a countrymade pistol with one live round was recovered from his possession,” the officer said.
The police said that Lamba has four cases of robbery registered against him and was released on bail on May 10. “He was roaming in the area with a motive to commit crime,” the officer added.
