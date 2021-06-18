Out-of-turn promotions for 66 Delhi police personnel

Six of them were involved in nabbing Deep Sidhu while a few others played a role in arrest of spy

The Delhi Commissioner of Police S.N. Shrivastava granted ‘out-of-turn promotions (OTP) to 66 Delhi Police personnel for displaying extraordinary courage and dedication in year 2020-21 on Friday. Informing about the promotion through Twitter, he congratulated them for their achievements and wished them a bright career.

The list includes six policemen who arrested actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who was allegedly involved in Republic Day violence, and a policeman who investigated the murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma during Delhi riots. Police constable Deepak Dahiya, on whom riot-accused Sharukh had pointed his gun, also made into the list.

Head constable Hamender Kumar Rathi of Special Cell has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector for the apprehension of murderer, Haseen Qureshi, who was actively involved in the Delhi riots in north-east Delhi. He and his associates had brutally murdered IB officer Ankit Sharma.

ASI Lachchi Singh, ASI Deepak, head constable Ajay Kumar, constable Irfan, constable Naseem and constable Rahul have been promoted to the ranks of Sub-Inspectors, ASI and head constable for arresting wanted accused Sandeep Singh Sidhu alias Deep Sidhu. He was wanted in the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day.

ASI Rajesh Kumar, head constable Deepak Dahiya and head constable Vikas have been promoted to SI and ASI for arresting a spy, Har pal Singh of Taran Taran district in Punjab, who was working on the directions of Pakistan Intelligence agency ISI.

He was passing information related to the Indian Army and their movement. Deepak has also shown exemplary courage during the Delhi riots when he stopped an armed rioter.