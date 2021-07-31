Out of nearly 2,000 people, 65% had no job in April and May, shows CPI(M) survey

CPI (M) report on imapct of 2nd wave across NCR

The Delhi unit of CPI(M) on Friday released a report on the impact of the second COVID wave in Delhi-NCR.

The survey showed that despite the additional ration entitlement announced by the government, 27% of the households got less than 5 kg ration per person in May this year. The survey also said out of 1,917 respondents across the Capital and Ghaziabad, 65% had no employment in April and May.

“Even the rest faced a considerable loss of employment. Around 14% of them did not find any work for more than 30 days in two months, 6% for 15-30 days in two months and 4% for 15 days in two months. Only 3% of the respondents reported that they did not face any loss of employment,” the report read.

The report also reflected that 72% of those, who worked as casual workers before the second wave, had no jobs during April and May.

“While most casual workers became unemployed, those who were self-employed were also unable to work for many days. Hence, they saw their incomes falling drastically,” the report said.

The survey also showed that a large section was also unable to access subsidised foodgrains through the public distribution system during the second wave.

Letter to CM

In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the party said around 78% of the workers had not received their first dose of COVID vaccine.

“This tardy pace has to be reversed and the government must ensure at least one dose vaccination for all workers in the unorganised sector by August 15. This should form part of the preparedness of the Delhi government for an imminent third wave. The health infrastructure must be ramped up in tune with the peak load of the second wave with oxygen plants at hospitals, more ICU beds and fresh recruitment of health workers,” the memorandum read.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat said the survey underlined the urgent need for cash transfer of ₹7,500 to the working-class households.