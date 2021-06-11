Out of 77,112 people tested in the Capital, 238 found positive

New Delhi

263 centres are operating at 100 locations to vaccinate those in 18- 44 age group

Delhi reported 238 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative cases to 14,30,671 and death toll to 24,772, said a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday.

Out of the total cases, 14,01,977 people have recovered and there are 3,922 active cases. A total of 77,112 tests were conducted while the test positivity rate was 0.31%.

This means less than one person out of 100 people taking COVID-19 tests are positive for the virus. The TPR was as high as 36% on April 22 and has been coming down since then.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi said Delhi has vaccinated 30% of its population and 13,94,000 people have received both doses of vaccine.

“Now that the Delhi government has received vaccines, 263 government centres are operating at 100 locations where the 18-44 age group is getting vaccinated,” she said.

Vaccine stock

“We have 25 days’ stock of Covishield for those above 45. As far as the 18-44 years age group is concerned, Delhi has received a total of 10,34,910 doses of the vaccine, out of which we have 1,40,000 doses available,” she added.

After Central government capped the price private hospitals can charge for a dose of Covishield at ₹780, Aakash Healthcare on Friday said they have stopped their drive-through vaccination, where a dose of Covishield was given at ₹1,600. “Owing to new vaccination pricing, running it has become non-viable,” the hospital said in a statement.