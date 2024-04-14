Oust from power those wanting to alter Constitution: Lovely

April 14, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST

The Delhi Congress on Saturday urged people to oust from power the inimical forces that it said are hell-bent on changing the Constitution and destroying democracy, a poll plank its INDIA bloc partner — Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) — has also adopted ahead of the Lok Sabha poll.

The ruling AAP in Delhi and Punjab has given a call to observe “Save Constitution, Remove Dictatorship Day” on Sunday, the birth anniversary of Dalit icon B.R. Ambedkar.

Remembering Ambedkar at a party programme, Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely targeted the ruling BJP at the Centre, and said the true tribute to the leader would be to defeat its divisive agenda in the poll.

“The Constitution of India is under threat now and the greatest tribute that can be offered to Ambedkar is to throw out from power those forces that are determined to change the Constitution to serve their divisive and destructive agenda,” Mr. Lovely said.

He also alleged that the election process is not being held in a transparent manner as the voice of the Opposition is being “suppressed”.

AAP protest today

Meanwhile, AAP leader and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said his party workers and leaders will read the Preamble of the Constitution and take an oath to save the founding document of the country in events across the nation on Sunday.

The Minister told reporters that the BJP-led Centre is “attacking democracy and the Constitution”. “To counter that, we need to be united,” Mr. Rai said, adding that the programme is being held on the advice of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had sent a message in this regard from Tihar Jail.