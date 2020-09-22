‘Our final motive was to trigger violent riots’

NEW DELHI

22 September 2020 00:22 IST

Delhi police chargesheet claims JCC was riots conspirator; Safoora ‘refused to sign disclosure statements’

The Delhi Police Special Cell in its chargesheet number 59 against Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar has claimed that the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), of which she was the media coordinator, was involved in a larger conspiracy to trigger “violent riots, give anti-CAA protests a secular colour and portray it as a students’ movement”. Ms. Zargar’s ‘Disclosure Statements’ submitted in the court, however, has “refused to sign” written across all pages.

In the alleged statement, it is written that Ms. Zargar was a part of several protests, including the one at Jamia against fee hike. It is also stated that she was not a part of the protest which broke out on December 15 last year, but started an indefinite protest.

The document allegedly quotes Ms. Zargar as saying that a WhatsApp group was formed, deleted and again created because of “unwanted infiltration” and social media accounts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook were also created.

Ms. Zargar was three mon-ths pregnant when she was arrested in April on conspiracy charges over the north-east Delhi riots. Later, she was charged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. She is currently out on bail.

‘Protest plan’

“It was decided to mask the real conspirators & communal conspiracy and to give anti CAA protest a Secular Colour & to portray it as a Student Movement also involving women… We knew that due to inconvenience caused by Chakka Jams at different sites trouble would be caused to Hindu communities living in those areas who will definitely protest against it and it will, finally result in violent riots between Hindu and Muslims which was our final motive (sic),” Ms. Zargar was quoted as saying in the statement that she refused to sign.

The document details which protests across the city and country Ms. Zargar attended and who paid for her travel.

The document also claims that the JCC started “planning the riots in January-end and held a meeting regarding the same on February 16/17”.

“I deleted my whatsapp account and other data relating to JCC/protest/riots from my mobile phone which could prove my involvement in communal riots and also my links with other conspirators,” the document claims in Ms. Zargar’s “disclosure”.

Another Jamia student Meeran Haider is quoted as saying that he was involved in the December 15 violence at the university and also set a bus ablaze. His alleged disclosure statement states that he knew Khalid Saifi, who was earlier with the Aam Aadmi Party, and that he and Mr. Saifi went for Punjab elections together.

He is also quoted as saying that he was told by the JCC that Shaheen Bagh was to be looked at as a “pilot project” which was a success and due to this protests at around 20 places were planned across Delhi. “The Popular Front of India funded the protests and subsequent riots,” he was quoted as saying.

The document also claims that Mr. Haider distributed over ₹5 lakh in the riots.