Our fight is against unregulated social media: kin of dead teen

“This is a wake-up call for all of us to start using social media responsibly. It is not a platform to settle scores, it is not a platform to defame or seek relief,” read one of the many posts by the cousins of a teenager who committed suicide on May 4.

He took the extreme step allegedly after a girl posted a message on her Instagram accusing him of molesting her three years ago, though adding that she had no proof of the incident.

The teenager’s aunt told The Hindu that the family did not want their fight for justice to be a fight against the girl, but a fight against the faulty system. “The girl posted a message against him referring to a three-year-old incident and blew the details out of proportion. Soon, others on the social platform started posting messages trolling him. Some probably even called him. He could not take it and within a few minutes of the posting of the message, he took his life,” said the boy’s aunt.

“The real justice for him will be when this filth on social media stops,” she said, adding that children have taken to wrong platforms to express themselves.

Two days after the incident, the elders in the family — following much insistence from the younger family members — allowed the cousins to post messages putting across the boy’s side of the story. They even defended the girl when trolls started posting hate messages against her.

“Many comments on our posts are aggressive and are abusing the girl. We do not support this. She was not able to talk to the correct sources and take the correct path – she is a child after all,” said a post by the boy’s family.

The aunt rued that no documents were required for opening accounts on social media and that it was “highly unregulated”.

She added that sending the girl to jail would not serve any purpose as she was a “misguided child and not a criminal”.

Perhaps the arrest in the ‘bois locker room’ case in Delhi increased his fears that the allegations would affect his plans to study abroad, she added.

The boy’s father has given a formal complaint in the matter demanding that “a case of abetment of suicide be registered against all persons who made illegal posts on Instagram”. The police said they are verifying the allegations and no case has been lodged yet.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. - 7.30 p.m.