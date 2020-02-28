Our agony isn’t over, say riot-hit families

“The agony isn’t over. Our lives are shattered and what is the saddest part is that we have no homes to take the bodies back,” said Nargis as she sits between her siblings mourning the death of her brother Babu Salmani, who passed away on Thursday morning after being injured in the riots on Tuesday.

“He leaves behind three children and old parents,” she said sobbing.

Babu was an auto diver who was returning home when he got caught in the mob attack. “He was hit on the head and was brought to the hospital in a critical condition. We got to know from the local people and rushed to the hospital only to be told that he is very critical. He fought for his life bravely but died today [Thursday] morning. Now we can’t take his body back to our house as the condition there is still very tense. Maybe we will take the body to our village for cremation,” she added.

Several families continue their vigil outside GTB hospital for information about those admitted here.

Meanwhile, GTB hospital is also seeing several people from north-east Delhi coming in with breathing problems and palpitation on Thursday morning. Arif has come with his wife with high blood pressure and rapid heart beat.

“I am too scared to stay at home. We have been here since Wednesday night. Today morning the doctors told me that I am anxious and that I should rest. How can I rest when houses across the road are burning and me and my family constantly feel that we are going to be attacked next,” he said.