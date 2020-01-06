Other than abuse, nothing in speech: CM

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech on Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Mr. Shah chose to “abuse” him instead of talking about development and pointing out shortcomings of the AAP-led government.

Mr. Shah had in his speech accused Mr. Kejriwal of “wasting” public money on advertisements and “misleading” people.

“I heard the entire speech of the Home Minister, Amit Shah ji. I thought he would point out the shortcomings of our work and talk about the development of Delhi. He did not say anything else except abusing me [sic],” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

“If they [BJP] have suggestions for Delhi, then they should tell us and we will implement them in the next five years,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in north-west Delhi where he was presenting a report card of his government’s five-year term, Mr. Kejriwal said that Delhi’s healthcare schemes are better than the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

“In Delhi, healthcare is completely free for all irrespective of rich or poor. Ayushman Bharat Yojana assures insurance for people, but those who own scooter, fridge, and cellphones and have an income of ₹10,000 are excluded. With these criteria applied, hardly anyone will be eligible for the scheme. Therefore, we have decided not to implement it,” Mr. Kerjiwal said. He added that if the Delhi government wants, Ayushman Bharat can be implemented right away, adding that the scheme, however, will not simply work in Delhi.

The Chief Minister also said that earlier, people had to spend their entire savings or sell their properties to save their lives in case of any kind of serious illness but that the healthcare infrastructure in Delhi’s government hospitals has been significantly improved now. “People can avail of treatment, surgery and various tests free of cost. Delhi government provides support of up to ₹15 lakh for the treatment of severe illness at private hospitals in Delhi,” he said.

‘Fake registration’

He also hits out at the BJP government, saying that they were providing “fake registration” to people from unauthorised colonies. “How can a property be registered on agricultural land? You have to change the land use first. They said they are regularising the colonies, but instead of regularising them, they are providing registration of properties on agricultural lands. The change in land use and mapping should be done first for the registration process to take place,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He said that all was not well in today’s politics in the country and that there was a lot to change. “In the last five years, irrespective of manifold difficulties, we tried our best to ensure that people get the best from the government. There is an increasing trust between the people of Delhi and the Delhi government because they know that taxpayers’ money will not be wasted, ” Mr. Kejriwal said.

New schemes

Responding to a question on what new schemes his government would reintroduce if voted back to power, he said that they would continue working with the same dedication.

“Cleaning up the Yamuna, cleaning up Delhi, redesigning roads, reducing air pollution, resolving traffic congestion and parking issues and providing 24-hour tap water facility to the people of Delhi are some of the key steps that we will take in the next five years,” Mr. Kejriwal said.