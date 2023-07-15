Organisation that invented the Hindi words for President and Prime Minister now in mess 

July 15, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Lucknow

A 130-year-old organisation involved in the promotion of the Hindi language, script, and literature, Nagari Pracharini Sabha, in Varanasi, is facing a legal tussle that has led to the closure of its iconic library two months. Three parties claim to be the ‘real’ management running the Nagari Pracharini Sabha that comes under the Registration of Societies Act, 1860. The buildings are in disarray, with termites attacking the literature, doors, and windows.

On July 16, 1893, a few school students established the Nagari Pracharini Sabha in Varanasi. Seven years later, the organisation started a movement for the use of Devanagari script in government offices and courts. The Sabha has been instrumental in developing a standard grammar for modern Hindi, building a library of rare works, and publishing the first Hindi dictionary. It was this centre in Varanasi which invented words like Pradhan Mantri (Prime Minister) and Rashtrapati (President) in Hindi.

“At one time, many scholars would come from across India and the world to access the collection of rare manuscripts,” said Vyomesh Shukla, an artist and the newly elected head of the organisation. He was put in charge once election results were declared on April 6, 2023, after the Allahabad High Court intervened. Mr. Shukla added that the tussle has led to most events being stalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

His election has been contested in the Allahabad High Court by the other two groups. He claims, “I got the permission to do bank transactions by the Court. There is also no restriction by the Court on the opening of the library, but the administration has cited law and order trouble, and has stopped us from doing so,” added Mr. Shukla.

The crisis started in the mid-2000s, when the late Padmakar Pandey, then the outgoing head, was declared elected again. An executive council member, Shobhanath Yadav, allegedly formed a parallel management committee. In 2007, both the groups declared themselves as the ‘winning’ parties and approached the registrar of societies. Mr. Yadav demanded that the new faction be registered under the Societies Act.

The matter went to the Allahabad High Court in 2015. In the meantime, Mr. Shukla in a parallel case, demanded fresh elections which were conducted on June 9, 2022, in which he emerged victorious.

“The matter [which faction can conduct business on behalf of the Sabha] is under consideration in the High Court; we are waiting for the order,” said Brajesh Pandey, who is an office superintendent appointed by the Padmakar Pandey party which had maintained hold over the organisation between 1969 and 2007.

Amid the legal tussle it is readers and Hindi lovers most affected. “Rare manuscripts and texts are getting rotten. We are not able to access the library. We are witnessing the slow death of the glorious institution. Its revival is the need of the hour,” said Devendra Singh, a scholar of Hindi literature based in Varanasi and associated with Nagari Pracharini Sabha since 1986.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.