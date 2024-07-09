ADVERTISEMENT

Organ transplant racket involving Bangladeshis busted, Delhi doctor, five others arrested

Published - July 09, 2024 01:55 pm IST - New Delh

Delhi doctor arrested in organ transplant racket running across Bangladesh and Delhi-NCR; multiple arrests made in over two weeks

PTI

Delhi Police Crime Branch personnel with men arrested for their alleged involvement in an organ transplant racket exposed by them, in New Delhi on July 9, 2024. The Crime Branch arrested 7 people, including a doctor. | Photo Credit: PTI

i At least six people, including a Delhi-based doctor, have been arrested in connection with an alleged organ transplant racket running across Bangladesh and the Delhi-NCR region, police officials said on July 9.

Acting on a tip-off, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had been working on the case for two months. A majority of the donors and recipients are from Bangladesh brought to India on the basis of the fake documents for the surgeries, officials said.

The woman doctor, now working as a kidney transplant surgeon in a well-known hospital in southeast Delhi, was allegedly involved in the surgeries of some people from Bangladesh between 2021 and 2023, the officials said.

She allegedly conducted the surgeries in a Noida-based private hospital where she was a visiting consultant.

Also arrested are an assistant of the doctor and four others, including three Bangladeshi nationals.

The arrests took place over the last two weeks.

