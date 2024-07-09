GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Organ transplant racket involving Bangladeshis busted, Delhi doctor, five others arrested

Delhi doctor arrested in organ transplant racket running across Bangladesh and Delhi-NCR; multiple arrests made in over two weeks

Published - July 09, 2024 01:55 pm IST - New Delh

PTI
Delhi Police Crime Branch personnel with men arrested for their alleged involvement in an organ transplant racket exposed by them, in New Delhi on July 9, 2024. The Crime Branch arrested 7 people, including a doctor.

Delhi Police Crime Branch personnel with men arrested for their alleged involvement in an organ transplant racket exposed by them, in New Delhi on July 9, 2024. The Crime Branch arrested 7 people, including a doctor. | Photo Credit: PTI

i At least six people, including a Delhi-based doctor, have been arrested in connection with an alleged organ transplant racket running across Bangladesh and the Delhi-NCR region, police officials said on July 9.

Acting on a tip-off, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had been working on the case for two months. A majority of the donors and recipients are from Bangladesh brought to India on the basis of the fake documents for the surgeries, officials said.

The woman doctor, now working as a kidney transplant surgeon in a well-known hospital in southeast Delhi, was allegedly involved in the surgeries of some people from Bangladesh between 2021 and 2023, the officials said.

She allegedly conducted the surgeries in a Noida-based private hospital where she was a visiting consultant.

Also arrested are an assistant of the doctor and four others, including three Bangladeshi nationals.

The arrests took place over the last two weeks.

Related Topics

crime / organized crime / New Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.