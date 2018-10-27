Order to seal principal’s office

more-in

The Governing Body of Dyal Singh College on Friday ordered sealing of the principal’s office as I.S. Bakshi allegedly continues to come to college despite being asked to go on indefinite leave.

Mr. Bakshi was asked to go on leave till further notice since an enquiry panel has been set up against him by the Governing Body to investigate charges of corruption against him.

In a letter to Mr. Bakshi, Dyal Singh College Governing Body chairperson Amitabh Sinha said: “The Governing Body has been left with no option but to seal the room that is the office of the principal, which you have been occupying without authority.”