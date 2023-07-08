Order to sack fellows reeks of vindictiveness: Speaker to L-G

July 08, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - NEW DELHI

Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday wrote to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena stating that the Services Department order terminating the services of fellows and associate fellows working with the Delhi Assembly is “void ab initio” (void from the beginning).

On Thursday, the Assembly Secretariat issued an order terminating the services of 116 fellows and associate fellows working with the Assembly, following an order by the Services Department, only to withdraw it after the Speaker’s intervention.

‘Contempt of House’

In his letter to the L-G, Mr. Goel said, “I have directed the [Assembly] Secretary not to take any action in this matter without my approval. Other departments and officers may also be advised not to interfere in this issue, as depriving the hon’ble members of the [Assembly] committees of research assistance could be treated as a breach of privilege and contempt of the House.”

The Speaker added, “Displacing these professionals without any notice goes against the principles of natural justice and smacks of arbitrariness and unexplained vindictiveness.” The Services Department had on Wednesday issued an order stating that 437 consultants, fellows and advisers hired by the AAP government are “void ab initio”.