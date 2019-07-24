Order to grant land rights in illegal colonies in Delhi may come in a month

The order is likely to be issued in a month for implementing the Centre’s proposal to grant ownership rights in 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, according to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs (Independent Charge) Hardeep Singh Puri said a Cabinet note had recently been circulated, after the committee led by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal submitted its report to the Ministry in June on the grant of ownership rights.

Ministry’s Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said that after getting the proposal cleared by the Cabinet, the Ministry would “issue orders within a month”.

As for the ownership rights in posh illegal colonies like Sainik Farms in south Delhi, Mr. Puri said the “affluent colonies” would be taken up later.

Slams Kejriwal

Mr. Puri hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government for attempting to “take credit” for the proposal.

“He [Mr. Kejriwal] has been quick to take credit for something he has been obstructing,” he said, referring to a recent statement by the Chief Minister that the Centre had acted on the Delhi government’s proposal to grant ownership rights.

On July 18, Mr. Kejriwal had said that on November 2, 2015, the Delhi government had passed a proposal in the Cabinet to regularise the unauthorised colonies and give ownership rights to people living in the colonies. On November 12, 2015, the proposal was sent to the Central government for approval.

“On July 17, the Centre gave a positive response on it. The Centre is ready to regularise the unauthorised colonies. We want to congratulate the Central government on behalf of the people of Delhi,” he had said.

Mr. Mishra said the Delhi government had submitted comments on the Ministry’s guidelines for these colonies in 2015 and “had not proposed granting ownership rights”.

He said the earlier survey had covered 1,797 colonies that existed as on March 31, 2002, and had 50% unauthorised occupancy as on March 24, 2008. These dates were revised during the first government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include the colonies that existed as on June 1, 2014, and had 50% occupancy till January 1, 2015. The survey to identify the colonies in accordance with the revised norms was yet to be completed by the Delhi government, which had first asked for time till 2019 and then till July 2021, he said.

“It is absolutely clear that the Chief Minister’s statement is not only factually incorrect, but the Delhi government is also ignoring a large population in unauthorised colonies that could have been covered by the recent steps taken by the Central government for ownership and mortgage rights,” Mr. Puri said.