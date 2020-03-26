Order released on online delivery withdrawn

The order which allowed online delivery services to operate in the Capital has been withdrawn by Delhi Police within hours of issuing.
In an order dated March 26, which was released by police on Thursday morning, read that online delivery services like Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon, Swiggy, Myntra among others are allowed to operate in Delhi. However, the order was later withdrawn.
The order shared around 4pm read “This message may please be treated as withdrawn with immediate effect. Revised instructions shall follow”.
