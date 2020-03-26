Delhi

Order released on online delivery withdrawn

People wait in queue to buy essential items from a departmental store while maintaining social distance, at Bali Nagar in West Delhi on Thursday.

People wait in queue to buy essential items from a departmental store while maintaining social distance, at Bali Nagar in West Delhi on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The order which was released on March 26 morning was withdrawn at 4 p.m.

The order which allowed online delivery services to operate in the Capital has been withdrawn by Delhi Police within hours of issuing.

Also read: India coronavirus lockdown | Delivery issues add to woes for homebound

In an order dated March 26, which was released by police on Thursday morning, read that online delivery services like Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon, Swiggy, Myntra among others are allowed to operate in Delhi. However, the order was later withdrawn.

Also read: India coronavirus lockdown | Grocers scramble to restock after night of panic buying

The order shared around 4pm read “This message may please be treated as withdrawn with immediate effect. Revised instructions shall follow”.

