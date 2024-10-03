GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Order prohibiting assembly of five or more persons withdrawn: Delhi Police to SC

Mr. Mehta informed the court that petitions raising similar issue was scheduled to come up for hearing before the high court during the day

Published - October 03, 2024 04:34 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Police personnel keep a vigil before the installation of a statue of Rani Lakshmibai at the Shahi Idgah Park, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.

Police personnel keep a vigil before the installation of a statue of Rani Lakshmibai at the Shahi Idgah Park, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi Police on Thursday (October 3, 2024) informed the Supreme Court that an order prohibiting the assembly of five or more persons in the national capital from September 30 to October 5 has been "withdrawn".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told this to a Bench headed by Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud when a matter pertaining to the order passed by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora was mentioned for urgent listing.

"Solicitor General says that the order by the Commissioner of Police has been withdrawn," the CJI told senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, who mentioned the matter for urgent listing.

Ladakh climate activist Sonam Wangchuk released, allowed to visit Rajghat

The order issued by the police commissioner prohibited the assembly of five or more persons, carrying of fire-arms, banners, placards etc., pocketing or dharnas in any public areas from September 30 to October 5, citing law and order issues, including calls of protests given by several organisations.

Ms. Guruswamy mentioned the matter before the Bench, also comprising Justices J. B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, and said the order passed by the police commissioner impacts the city right now because of the Dussehra season.

She said due to the order, Ram Leela can't take place and the order affects the Durga Puja festivities as well.

"Go to the Delhi High Court," the Bench initially said.

Mr. Mehta informed the court that petitions raising similar issue was scheduled to come up for hearing before the high court during the day.

The CJI told Ms. Guruswamy that the senior law officer has stated that the order has been withdrawn.

According to a police officer, the old order has ceased on the intervening night of October 2 and 3.

According to the earlier order issued from the Delhi Police Headquarters, the police commissioner had directed to impose Section 163 (which was earlier Section 144 of CrPC) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in the districts of New Delhi, North and Central and all police stations jurisdiction sharing the borders with other states.

AAP slams Delhi Police prohibitory order during Navratri, demands its withdrawal

"The general atmosphere in Delhi is sensitive from a law and order point of view due to various current issues like prevailing communal atmosphere in view of the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill and the issue of Shahi Idgah in Sadar Bazaar area, politically surcharged issue of MCD Standing Committee elections and pending declaration of results of DUSU elections etc.," the order stated.

"Further, there will be heavy movement of the VVIPs and dignitaries in the areas of New Delhi and Central District on October 2 on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi," it said.

The earlier order further stated that the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana legislative assembly elections are underway and, thus, there was a need to have continuous checks on the movement of persons and vehicles from Delhi borders.

Published - October 03, 2024 04:34 pm IST

Related Topics

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.