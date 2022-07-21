Order on Sharjeel’s interim bail plea in riots sedition case expected soon

Delhi court to also decide whether to stay trial in the case

Delhi court to also decide whether to stay trial in the case

A Delhi court is expected to pronounce on July 23 its orders on the interim bail plea and application to stay the trial proceedings in a case related to the North-East Delhi riots of February 2020, filed by JNU scholar Sharjeel Imam citing the Supreme Court’s order on sedition cases.

Written submissions

The prosecution had on Tuesday filed its written submissions opposing the applications filed by Mr. Imam, insisting that even if the proceedings under Section 124A (sedition) are stayed, he stands accused under several other sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, for which proceedings must continue.

Soon after the Supreme Court’s order in May, directing that all sedition cases be kept in abeyance till the Union government reconsiders the law, Mr. Sharjeel had approached the Delhi High Court, seeking interim bail in the riots related cases against him in which sedition charges were invoked. The HC had then granted him permission to approach the lower court.

Following this, Mr. Imam had filed an application to secure interim bail in one of the cases before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, and also argued for trial proceedings to be stayed in the said case.

The case is being probed by the Crime Branch under Sections 124A, 153A, and 505 of the IPC along with Section 13 of the UAPA for speeches he had delivered at the Jamia Nagar area here and at the Aligarh Muslim University at the peak of the anti-CAA/NRC protests.

Mr. Imam had argued that he was earlier denied bail in this case solely on the basis of the fact that the charge under Section 124A had already been framed. And given that the Supreme Court had directed for all sedition cases be kept in abeyance, he should be entitled to interim bail, he argued through his lawyers.

He further argued through his counsel that since the sedition charge is the “main charging offence” in this trial, it should be stayed in light of the Supreme Court’s May order.<SU>

Advocate Talib Mustafa, from Mr. Sharjeel’s legal team, said, “We also submitted that it would prejudice the accused if trial is allowed to go on in respect of other charges against him because then our defence would be revealed to the prosecution even before we get to the sedition part of it.”

Prosecution evidence

On Tuesday, ASJ Rawat ordered for the matter to be listed on July 23 for orders on the interim bail plea and the plea to stay criminal trial proceedings in this case. The trial in this case is currently at the stage of prosecution evidence. According to court documents, 18 of the 43 listed witnesses in the case have been examined.

Meanwhile, ASJ Rawat also heard an application by Mr. Sharjeel alleging assault inside the Tihar Jail. The court heard the Jail Superintendent in court, who submitted that he had produced the CCTV footage of the jail as sought by the court.

The court, however, noted that the jail official had not submitted the register of the convicts who had assisted him for the search activity, during which the alleged assault took place. It thus sought an affidavit from the Superintendent along with written submissions on the next date of hearing on July 23.