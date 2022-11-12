Order on Satyendar Jain bail plea set for November 16

AAP leader and Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

A Delhi court on Friday said it will pronounce the order on the bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, booked in a money laundering case, on November 16. The hearing on Jain’s plea concluded with both his and the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) lawyers completing their arguments.

Special Judge, Rouse Avenue Court, Vikas Dhull is currently hearing Mr. Jain’s bail plea, which has been ongoing since mid-September. Jain was on May 31 arrested by the ED in a case which was based on a disproportionate assets FIR filed by the CBI in August 2017.

In the over two-month long hearing, the ED first applied for a change of judge. The matter was previously being heard by Justice Geetanjali Goel.

After the matter was taken up in the court of Justice Dhull, the ED said it has all evidences against Mr. Jain. The agency’s counsel also maintained that due to his influence, Mr. Jain is getting VIP treatment in jail.

During concluding arguments, Jain’s lawyer maintained that the case against him is baseless and the ED’s allegations about VIP treatment are meant to influence the judge.

The ED has already filed a prosecution complaint (akin to a chargesheet) under relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Jain, two other accused Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain, and four companies purportedly associated with them for allegedly laundering proceeds of crime worth ₹4.8 crore.