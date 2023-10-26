HamberMenu
Order on quantum of punishment in Soumya murder case likely today

October 26, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Television journalist Soumya Vishwanathan was shot dead on Nelson Mandela Marg on September 30, 2008, while returning home from work. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The order on the quantum of sentence against the five persons convicted in the Soumya Vishwanathan murder case will likely be pronounced by a court here on Thursday.

The court had last week convicted Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik, and Ajay Kumar of murder.

The four were also found guilty of committing an organised crime resulting in the death of a person under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), which carries a maximum sentence of the death penalty.

The court said that the prosecution had proved “beyond all reasonable doubt” that the four accused had killed the television journalist Vishwanathan with the intention of robbing her. The fifth accused, Ajay Sethi, was convicted of dishonestly receiving stolen property under the IPC and for conspiring to abet, aid or knowingly facilitate organised crime and receiving the proceeds of organised crime under MCOCA.

Vishwanathan was shot dead on Nelson Mandela Marg on September 30, 2008, while returning home from work.

