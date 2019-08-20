Delhi

Order on Puri’s plea to cancel NBW reserved

more-in

The warrant was issued against him on August 10

A Delhi court on Monday reserved order on an application by Ratul Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, for the cancellation of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) in a money laundering case connected with the ₹3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar reserved the order on conclusion of arguments by counsel for the Enforcement Directorate and the accused. “Arguments heard on the application under Section 70(2) CrPC, 1973 for cancellation of NBWs against applicant/accused. Put up on 21.08.2019 at 4 p.m. for order,” the judge said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Delhi
court administration
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Nov 25, 2019 2:15:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/order-on-puris-plea-to-cancel-nbw-reserved/article29164914.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY