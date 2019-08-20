Order on Puri’s plea to cancel NBW reserved

A Delhi court on Monday reserved order on an application by Ratul Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, for the cancellation of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) in a money laundering case connected with the ₹3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.
Special Judge Arvind Kumar reserved the order on conclusion of arguments by counsel for the Enforcement Directorate and the accused. “Arguments heard on the application under Section 70(2) CrPC, 1973 for cancellation of NBWs against applicant/accused. Put up on 21.08.2019 at 4 p.m. for order,” the judge said.
