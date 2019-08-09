Order on plea for NBW against Kamal Nath’s nephew today

A Delhi court on Thursday reserved order on an Enforcement Directorate’s plea for issuance of a non-bailable arrest warrant against Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a money laundering case connected with the ₹3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar reserved the order for August 9 on conclusion of argument by Special Public Prosecutors D.P. Singh and N.K. Matta for the Directorate.

‘Accused may flee’

The prosecutors submitted that Mr. Puri was evading probe and the investigating agency had the apprehension that he might flee the country. To buttress their charges, they said the accused had slipped away midway through his interrogation on July 26 when he sought leave for lunch and the very next day applied for anticipatory bail. It showed that his conduct was not bona fide so far the investigation was concerned, they submitted.

They submitted that in the past two days, the probe agency had sent two summons to him for appearance for investigation but there was no response from him.

Meanwhile, counsel for the accused Vijay Aggarwal moved an application for the impleadment of his client in the matter. Taking his application on record, the court said that it would hear him on Friday.

The Directorate had approached the court for NBW against the accused a day after his anticipatory bail plea was dismissed.