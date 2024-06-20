GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Order on Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea likely today

Published - June 20, 2024 01:15 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Arvind Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till July 3. The court also deferred the arguments on Mr. Kejriwal’s regular bail for Thursday as the Enforcement Directorate could not complete its final submissions on Wednesday. The Delhi CM was arrested by the ED in connection with the excise policy case on March 21.

During the hearing of arguments on bail, the judge, Niyay Bindu, said the court will pronounce its decision immediately upon the completion of arguments.

“I will not reserve order. Everyone knows it is a high-profile matter. I will pass the order after hearing it (the arguments),” the judge said.

Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhary, representing Mr. Kejriwal, said the entire case of ED was based on the statements of those “who are not only tainted”, but were arrested and given the “promise of pardon” for supporting the Central agency’s case.

Mr. Chaudhary questioned the timing of the Delhi CM’s arrest, pointing out that it happened just before the commencement of the Lok Sabha poll, and added that the probe agency is yet to find any money trail or corroborative evidence in the case.

Arguing against the bail, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju, representing the ED, said the Central Bureau of Investigation had found the Delhi CM’s involvement in the matter.

Delhi / corruption & bribery / judiciary (system of justice)

