Order bans public celebration, gathering on Holi in Gurugram

This comes in view of pandemic; city reports 269 new cases

The district administration here on Friday issued order prohibiting “public celebrations”, “gatherings” and “congregations” during the upcoming Holi festival, till March 29, in view of the spike in cases of COVID-19.

Imposing directions on people of Gurugram, District Magistrate Yash Garg, in the exercise of the powers vested in him under various sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, ordered that public celebrations, gatherings and congregations would not be allowed during Holi at public places, grounds, markets, religious places, malls, etc. from March 26 to 29. The Police Commissioner, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Municipal Corporation and Committees will be responsible for the implementation of the direction, said the order.

The two-page order said that gatherings and congregations posed considerable threat of spread of virus and may cause setback to the appreciable gains made in the suppression of the chain of transmission of COVID-19 cases in Gurugram.

As many as 269 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Gurugram on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases to 1,438. So far, 363 people have died, including 279 with co-morbidities, due to the virus in the district.