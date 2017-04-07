Order against nine JNU students stayed

A sessions court on Thursday stayed a Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) order asking nine Jawaharlal Nehru University students to appear and record statements whether they were willing or unwilling to undergo a polygraph test in connection with the Najeeb Ahmed case.

Additional Sessions Judge Siddharth Sharma stayed the order on a petition by the nine students challenging the CMM order and fixed the matter for further hearing on May 3.

Delhi Police notices

CMM Sumit Dass had last month dismissed a petition by the students challenging Delhi Police notices seeking their presence before a court for recording of their statements on the lie detection test and asked them to appear on April 6 for recording of statements.

Counsel for the students had opposed the police notices submitting that there was no provision under the Criminal Procedure Code whereby the court of a Magistrate might direct any person to undergo a lie detector test or direct him or her to record consent or refusal for it.

High Court

The Crime Branch of the city police had argued that the lie detection test was required to trace Najeeb. The police had initiated the procedure to conduct the test after the High Court asked them to explore other avenues of probe since all other leads had failed.