‘Oral history programme’ next week

The government will launch an ‘oral history programme’ on August 5. This is a project undertaken by the Delhi Archives in collaboration with the Ambedkar University, Delhi.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the programme was being undertaken to document the stories and experiences of Delhiites. “With the documentation of oral history through anecdotes, stories and experiences of citizens, the Delhi Archives shall bring forth the true voice of Delhi,” he said.

