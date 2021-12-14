Opposition stages protest march to Vijay Chowk

New Delhi:

14 December 2021 13:54 IST

Leaders, raising slogans and holding placards, demanded that they too be suspended if the suspension of 12 MPs can’t be revoked.

Opposition party MPs led a protest march from the Gandhi statue in Parliament to Vijay Chowk, which is about a kilometre away.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva, TMC’s Saugata Roy, RJD leader Manoj K Jha and CPI(M) leader Elamaram Kareem, along with Opposition members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, assembled at the Gandhi statue, where the 12 suspended MPs have been on a sit-in for the last 14 days.

The leaders, raising slogans and holding placards, demanded that they too be suspended if the suspension of the 12 can't be revoked.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned at 12, following noisy protests by the Opposition parties. The Zero Hour, where MPs can raise issues of national importance, went on amidst din. Despite the consensus that all the Opposition leaders will disrupt the proceedings, at least two TMC members spoke.

During the protest, the Opposition leaders, at least 14 of them, sat in the well of the House. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge wanted to speak but was not allowed. AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had a war of words, which prompted Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to direct marshals to send Mr. Singh out. Mr. Singh did not relent and this forced an adjournment till 2 p.m.