Opposition questions liquor discount resumption by Delhi government

April 03, 2022 21:14 IST

BJP and Congress slam Kejriwal for resuming liquor discounts right at the start of Navratri

Opposition parties on Sunday continued to attack the Delhi government’s order to allow a discount of up to 25% on the MRP at private liquor vends, questioning what influenced the government to take a U-turn after it banned discounts only a month ago.

Advertising

Advertising

The parties also questioned the timing of the announcement, saying it was done on the first day of the Navratri festival, which symbolizes the supreme faith of Hindus.

Mr. Bidhuri said it is surprising that from January to February, the Kejriwal government allowed the sale of cheap liquor but in March, it discontinued the discounts and even defended itself when liquor sellers went to court seeking resumption of the rebate.

“What has changed in a month that the government itself has now allowed them to sell cheap liquor? Why did the government have to take a U-turn from its decision within a month? Has there been any big transaction game meanwhile and did the government ban selling liquor cheap only for this game?” Mr. Bidhuri asked.

He added that the government is playing with the sentiments of Hindus by making liquor cheap during Navratri.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said the Kejriwal government was creating easy availability of liquor to ruin the unemployed youth of the city.

“Most people in Delhi are observing the Navratri fast and festival and the government is providing discounts on liquor,” Mr. Kumar said, adding that the move will help the private liquor cartels amass profit and in return provide kickbacks to the government.

Liquor inspection

Mr. Bidhuri has also expressed the apprehension that liquor makers may now sell substandard liquor to sell their brand cheaper. “This is possible because under the new liquor policy, the liquor manufacturers also have the right to inspect the quality of liquor. They can get the desired report made on the quality of liquor in the lab,” he said.

Bidhuri demanded that the right to inspect liquor quality should be in the hands of the government, adding that if the government does not intervene, Delhi might witness a major accident in the coming days due to substandard liquor.