Opposition persistent on reduction of VAT on fuel

Delhi’s fuel VAT is the highest in country: BJP

The Opposition on Tuesday continued to exert pressure on the Delhi Government to slash fuel prices through a reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT).

While BJP MLAs staged a sit-in outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house for the second consecutive day, the Congress demonstrated outside the Delhi Secretariat.

BJP MLAs gathered outside the CM’s residence on Tuesday afternoon, demanding relief for people. Vijender Gupta, Mohan Singh Bisht, Omprakash Sharma, Jitendra Mahajan, Anil Bajpai, Abhay Verma and Ajay Mahawar participated in the sit-in.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, sought to remind the CM that after winning the 2015 Assembly elections, he had promised that the VAT in Delhi would be the lowest in the next five years, but the opposite had happened.

“Today the Delhi Government is charging the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country. We are reminding CM Kejriwal of his promise,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“VAT rates on petrol and diesel should have been the lowest in the country as promised, but since Arvind Kejriwal has forgotten his promise, he should at least bring down the VAT rates to 2015 levels,” the LOP added.

The Delhi Congress held a protest outside the Delhi Secretariat, demanding a reduction in fuel VAT. It said that despite many State Governments, including Punjab, reducing the VAT on petroleum products following a nominal reduction on excise duty by the Centre, the Delhi Government had not followed suit.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said, “In the last seven years, the Delhi Government has collected over ₹25,000 crore on VAT from petroleum products, but has spent hardly on Delhiites. Mr. Kejriwal often claims that ‘he is the son of Delhi’, and this is an apt opportunity for him to prove his ‘Delhi’ credentials, and provide relief to the people by reducing the oil prices.”