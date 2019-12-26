Delhi

Opposition led by Congress created confusion over CAA: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused the opposition of creating confusion over the Citizenship Amendment Act and spoiling the atmosphere in the national capital by misleading the people.

Addressing an event organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Mr. Shah said the time is up for the Kejriwal government in Delhi and the BJP will form the next government in the national capital.

“The opposition led by the Congress created confusion about the Citizenship Amendment Act. By misleading people on the CAA, the opposition spoiled the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi,” Mr. Shah said on the recent anti-CAA protests, some of which turned violent.

Attacking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly trying to take credit for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's water supply scheme by issuing advertisements, Mr. Shah said: “I want to ask Kejriwal ji, the promises you are claiming to have fulfilled now through advertisements, why didn't you do so in 60 months as CM. Even now, it will not be fulfilled.”

