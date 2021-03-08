Oppn. ready to take on Kejriwal govt. in budget session today

NEW DELHI

Budget likely to have special allocation for free vaccination

The Delhi Assembly’s budget session is scheduled to begin on Monday. An address by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal will be followed by the tabling of economic survey report and outcome budget of the government by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minster.

The Delhi Budget 2021-22, is scheduled to be presented on March 9, the second day of the session. Sources in the Delhi government said that the focus of the budget is likely to be on education and health with a special allocation for free COVID-19 vaccination at government hospitals.

On the education front, the government is likely to announce the opening of a Sainik School in the city and take measures to promote yoga in the Capital.

“The government wants to increase Delhi’s per capita income to the level of Singapore by 2047. The budget will focus on economic reforms and policies that will help take steps in that direction,” the source said.

No question hour

Ahead of the budget session, Leader of the Opposition, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that the BJP had decided to adopt an aggressive strategy to take up issues during the seven-day long session. Budget session will, for the first time, witness question hour being terminated for no valid reasons. “We have resolved to hold the Kejriwal government accountable for its failure to fulfil its promises to the people of Delhi,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

He added that it was unfortunate that the AAP government was overlooking all constitutional and legislative norms during the budget session. It would be the first time in the history of the House that question hour will not be held, which clearly indicates that the government was running away from answering questions being raised on its functioning and policies.