Oppn. readies to corner govt. over oxygen-scarcity deaths

New Delhi

23 July 2021 00:24 IST

Kejriwal govt. trying to pin blame on Centre, says Bidhuri

The upcoming Delhi Assembly session will see the Opposition BJP cornering the AAP government on issues ranging from water and public transport to deaths allegedly due to oxygen shortage and allegations of vaccine shortage levelled by it against the BJP-led Central government.

According to a senior Delhi BJP leader, the issue of deaths due to oxygen would be among the Opposition’s key planks to corner the Delhi government.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Thursday accused the Delhi government of trying to put the blame of deaths due to shortage of oxygen on the Central government. He alleged that it was the Delhi government that had submitted in court that no death had taken place in the Capital due to lack of oxygen.

Absolute failure

Terming the situation during the second wave as “alarming and devastating”, Mr. Bidhuri said it highlighted the “absolute mismanagement, inefficiency, and failure” of the Arvind Kejriwal government and now it was trying to pin the blame on the Centre.

“The Delhi government had never sent any report or information to the Central government stating that any death had occurred due to lack of oxygen. Health is a transfer subject and falls under the domain of the Delhi government,” he said.

“According to information given by the Central government in the Rajya Sabha, the States had informed the Centre that no death had occurred due to shortage of oxygen. Information on this front comes from the States and Union Territories and none had attributed any death due to lack of oxygen supply,” he said.

Even the Delhi government had not submitted any report on deaths due to shortage of oxygen, he added.

However, he said, in the case of Jaipur Golden Hospital where 21 deaths had taken place allegedly due to shortage of oxygen, there was are talks about setting up a committee to investigate the issue.

The Delhi government informed the HC that there was “no evidence” to corroborate the fact that these were related to shortage of oxygen and those patients who died suffered from different ailments, the BJP leader said.