Delhi

Oppn. parties slam CM for opening liquor shops

The Delhi government’s decision to open liquor shops may lead to a 10% increase in COVID-19 cases in the Capital, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, claimed here on Monday.

Criticising the Delhi government’s decision to open liquor shops, Mr. Bidhuri, in a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, requested the Delhi government to reconsider its decision. Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar also hit out at the State government for opening liquor outlets in the city to boost its revenue without “bothering about the health of the people”.

