GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Oppn. nominees trailed in 2 out of 3 Assembly segments represented by jailed AAP leaders

Published - June 07, 2024 01:22 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Satvika Mahajan

The Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc candidates in Delhi trailed in two out of three Assembly segments represented by senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders who are in jail on corruption charges, data released by Delhi Chief Electoral Office show.

INDIA bloc partners AAP and Congress fought the Lok Sabha election in Delhi together in a 4-3 seat-sharing arrangement against the BJP.

Kuldeep Kumar, AAP’s East Delhi candidate, trailed behind his BJP rival, Harsh Malhotra, in the Patparganj Assembly segment, which is represented by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Similarly, the Opposition candidate from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, Congress’s J.P. Agarwal, got fewer votes than BJP candidate Praveen Khandelwal in the Shakur Basti Assembly segment represented by former Deputy Chief Minister Satyendar Jain.

However, in the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, AAP’s Somnath Bharti was ahead of BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj in the New Delhi Assembly segment, represented by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Mr. Jain, Mr. Sisodia, and Mr. Kejriwal are currently lodged in Tihar Jail on corruption charges, with the former Deputy CM and CM being arrested in connection with the excise policy case. The former Health Minister was sent to judicial custody in May 2022 and the former Deputy CM in February 2023. The CM was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21.

These results assume significance given that the campaign of the BJP’s Delhi unit was centred around the AAP government’s “scams” and that the Delhi Assembly election is less than a year away.

Talking about its performance, AAP said, “As far as Delhi is concerned, the party’s vote share in the Lok Sabha election has increased significantly compared to the 2014 and 2019 elections. Despite its strong performance in the 2014 and 2019 elections, the BJP was reduced to just three seats in the 2015 Assembly election and eight in 2020.”

Related Topics

Delhi / General Elections 2024 / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.