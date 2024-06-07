Oppn. nominees trailed in 2 out of 3 Assembly segments represented by jailed AAP leaders

The Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc candidates in Delhi trailed in two out of three Assembly segments represented by senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders who are in jail on corruption charges, data released by Delhi Chief Electoral Office show.

INDIA bloc partners AAP and Congress fought the Lok Sabha election in Delhi together in a 4-3 seat-sharing arrangement against the BJP.

Kuldeep Kumar, AAP’s East Delhi candidate, trailed behind his BJP rival, Harsh Malhotra, in the Patparganj Assembly segment, which is represented by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Similarly, the Opposition candidate from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, Congress’s J.P. Agarwal, got fewer votes than BJP candidate Praveen Khandelwal in the Shakur Basti Assembly segment represented by former Deputy Chief Minister Satyendar Jain.

However, in the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, AAP’s Somnath Bharti was ahead of BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj in the New Delhi Assembly segment, represented by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Mr. Jain, Mr. Sisodia, and Mr. Kejriwal are currently lodged in Tihar Jail on corruption charges, with the former Deputy CM and CM being arrested in connection with the excise policy case. The former Health Minister was sent to judicial custody in May 2022 and the former Deputy CM in February 2023. The CM was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21.

These results assume significance given that the campaign of the BJP’s Delhi unit was centred around the AAP government’s “scams” and that the Delhi Assembly election is less than a year away.

Talking about its performance, AAP said, “As far as Delhi is concerned, the party’s vote share in the Lok Sabha election has increased significantly compared to the 2014 and 2019 elections. Despite its strong performance in the 2014 and 2019 elections, the BJP was reduced to just three seats in the 2015 Assembly election and eight in 2020.”