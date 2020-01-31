Oppn. link Jamia firing to BJP’s polarising campaign

Parties, including AAP, Congress, CPI (M) and CPI, hit out at the BJP over a Jamia Millia Islamia student being shot at in the city on Thursday, seeking to link the incident to the inflammatory campaign speeches being made by several BJP leaders in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly election on February 8.

AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh said the BJP was attempting to vitiate the atmosphere in the Capital in a bid to postpone the election. While Mr. Kejriwal tweeted asking Amit Shah to “take care of Delhi’s law and order”, Mr. Singh was more blunt in laying the blame at the Union Home Minister’s door.

“Amit Shah is trying to deteriorate the atmosphere of Delhi, whether it be the language of hatred or today’s shooting incident,” the AAP MP said while addressing a press conference. He alleged that the shooting happened in front of the police because the Home Minister has given instructions to the force to not take any action.

“Today I have no doubt in saying that Amit Shah is the most incompetent Home Minister of India ever. The BJP has no face or issues to fight the Delhi elections, hence they are taking the path of violence. It is unfortunate that India now has a Home Minister who conspires and instructs his leaders to give inflammatory speeches across Delhi. Subsequently, today [Thursday] the violence took place at Jamia and the police stood there silently. I can’t imagine that a person holding guns can stand in front of silent police officers and starts firing at students,” Mr. Singh said.

He said that this is a “big conspiracy” of the BJP and that the party had tried to vitiate the atmosphere ahead of the Assembly election in 2015 too.

Congress hits out

The Congress, too, joined issue. “What happened in Jamia Millia Islamia is a live manifestation of the spectre of hate and terror which has been perpetrated across this country by the NDA-BJP government, especially since the end of the winter session of Parliament,” said former Union Minister Manish Tewari at a press conference.

“The kind of statements which have been emanating from the BJP leadership in the Delhi election campaign, it seems that they have even dropped the pretence of any civility,” he added.

“When Ministers in the BJP government and leaders provoke people to shoot and give provocative speeches, then such incidents are possible. The Prime Minister should answer what kind of Delhi he wants to build. Is he standing with violence or non-violence? Is he standing with development or anarchy,” asked Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a tweet.

The firing is a fallout of “hate” speeches and inflammatory comments made by Union Ministers and BJP leaders during campaigning for the Delhi poll, Left parties alleged.

“The hate speech and call to violence by Union Ministers and BJP leaders, along with the silence of the PM, has led to this shameful outcome. This is the kind of India this government wants to create,” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

CPI general secretary D. Raja said the incident is a “direct result” of the inflammatory comments made by BJP leaders. “The Jamia firing incident is a direct result of provocative statements made by BJP leaders during campaigning in Delhi. BJP leader Anurag Thakur should be arrested for his comments urging crowds to raise slogan of shoot the traitors,” Mr. Raja said.