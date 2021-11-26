Oppn. likely to raise issues of pollution, new liquor policy in Assembly session

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday said it has prepared a special strategy for the one-day winter session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly to be held on Friday.

BJP MLAs, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, have decided to raise the issues of deadly pollution, costly petrol and diesel due to VAT, the new liquor policy, and injustice to the farmers of Delhi.

Mr. Bidhuri said he has also sent a notice to the Speaker for a discussion on these issues.

Sources said the agenda of the Assembly’s one-day winter session will revolve around the Centre’s decision to repeal the farm laws. A resolution denouncing these laws is also likely to be moved and passed by the House.

“The Kejriwal government is scared to face the burning issues of the people, but the Opposition has decided to raise these issues vigorously,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“Due to pollution in Delhi, people’s lives are in danger. The Supreme Court itself has said that the Delhi Government did not make any preparations to avoid pollution,” he added.