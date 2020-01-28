Oppn. could not protect or develop country: Shah

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah while taking part in two public meetings in support of party’s Rithala and Janakpuri candidates, Manish Chaudhary and Ashish Sood respectively, accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of “changing” after coming to power on the back of the Anna movement.

“Kejriwal came to power with the help of Anna Andolan but completely changed later on. He had said that he will not take any government accommodation or vehicles and other facilities but after becoming Chief Minister, he availed all these facilities,” Mr. Shah said. He alleged that Opposition parties could neither protect the country nor develop it.

“The Congress kept many issues pending for 70 years but the Modi government solved them, be it the abolition of Article 370 and 35A, paved the way for the construction of Ram Temple. The team of Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal, Mamta Banerjee and Stalin indulge in politics on the issues of national interest for vote bank,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda while addressing public meetings alleged that wherever riots and arson had taken place in the country, the Opposition had played “a special role”.

“Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are provoking people. Wherever there have been riots and arson in the country, some special people of the Opposition have played a role and these people are inciting people by sitting in Shaheen Bagh,” he alleged.