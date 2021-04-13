Oppn. attacks govt. over poor healthcare facilities

NEW DELHI

13 April 2021 00:28 IST

BJP for all-party meet to discuss strategy

The BJP and the Congress on Monday hit out at the Delhi government for failing to tackle the rising COVID-19 cases in the Capital saying that its healthcare structure had once again fallen apart due to the virus.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had always claimed that everything was under control and Delhi was fully prepared to deal with any eventuality. However, the surge in the COVID-19 infection cases in the city has exposed the false claims of the government. It has also brought into open the pathetic condition of the healthcare services and hospitals.

The BJP leader said that if there was shortage of space in the hospitals, several stadiums that fall under the domain of the Delhi government should be turned into temporary hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients. “We demand that an all-party meeting to discuss the strategy should be called. We are not for politicising the health of the people and both the BJP and its Central government would extend all possible help to the Delhi government to deal with the situation. It is now incumbent upon the Delhi government to make a request to the Central government for the same,” he said.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said that that facilities in government hospitals should be strengthened immediately.

He added that the virus spread would not have been so intense had the government improved facilities in hospitals when the cases were on the decline.

“It is strange that when the fourth wave was getting severe, the Chief Minister and his Health Minister Satyender Jain tried to underplay the impact, which encouraged people to relax the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines,” Mr. Kumar said.

He said that bed occupancy in government hospitals is only 38% compared to 68% in private hospitals, despite private hospitals charging high fees. He said that people have no faith in the poorly managed government hospitals.

Both the BJP and the Congress said that no new hospital have been built by the Kejriwal government and the existing infrastructure was that of previous governments. “The Kejriwal government should tell the people of Delhi what all they have done in the last one year in the field of healthcare,” Mr. Bidhuri said.